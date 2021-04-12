Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 792.50 ($10.35).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday.

WKP opened at GBX 824.50 ($10.77) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 851.50 ($11.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 786.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 710.19.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

