Workspace Group’s (WKP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 822 ($10.74) on Monday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 851.50 ($11.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 786.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 710.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

