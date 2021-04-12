World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 136.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $29,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 660,600 shares in the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,521,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 199,981 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 390,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 170,251 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WWE shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

