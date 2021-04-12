Wownero (WOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $452,506.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Wownero has a market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $452,506.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 343.5% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00275434 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

