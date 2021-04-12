WPP TOKEN (WPP) Market Cap Hits $9.89 Million

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $20,018.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00054593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.00671790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00042765 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.