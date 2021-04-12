Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.81 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.81 billion and approximately $217.52 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $60,387.55 or 0.99986574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00037071 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00138076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006472 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 145,951 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

