Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.15 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $594.03 or 0.00984914 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.95 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 60.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00275117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.37 or 0.00711899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,289.55 or 0.99961600 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,957,804 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

