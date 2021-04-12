Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 37.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $477.52 or 0.00796371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00292837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.76 or 0.00700054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.37 or 1.00634987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,977,140 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

