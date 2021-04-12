Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading Down 20.4% This Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $512.37 or 0.00854774 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $174,204.96 and approximately $10,786.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00654666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

