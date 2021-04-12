Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.59

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.59 and last traded at $64.39, with a volume of 326017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -534.12 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

