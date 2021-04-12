Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.59

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.59 and last traded at $64.39, with a volume of 326017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -534.12 and a beta of 1.84.
About Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)
Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
