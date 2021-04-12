xBTC (xBTC) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. xBTC has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $27,284.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00066451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.00272261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00708281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,147.26 or 1.00226067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $574.37 or 0.00957100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00018117 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 8,949,460 coins and its circulating supply is 5,279,015 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

