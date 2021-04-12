Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,771 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $67.43 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

