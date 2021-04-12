XMax (XMX) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One XMax coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and $1.79 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XMax

XMX is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,216,746,504 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

