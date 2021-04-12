XMON (XMON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $249,399.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $1,391.45 or 0.02320755 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $249,399.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.01 or 0.00710526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,151.77 or 1.00325540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.56 or 0.00993314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

