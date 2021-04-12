XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $154.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $144.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

XPO stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $133.36. 15,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,812. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

