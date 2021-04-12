xRhodium (XRC) Market Cap Achieves $3.97 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $5,307.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00005234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

