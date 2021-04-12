XSGD (XSGD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,303.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 2% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $31.89 million and approximately $90,303.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00273945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.00696776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,976.41 or 0.99689629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.46 or 0.00954832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018038 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,479,140 coins and its circulating supply is 42,963,045 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

