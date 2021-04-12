Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 1,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $676,140. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

