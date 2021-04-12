Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.88

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 2873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

