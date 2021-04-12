Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Yamana Gold worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,137 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark upped their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

