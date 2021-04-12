YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YASKY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.
OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $107.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 1.47. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.65.
About YASKAWA Electric
YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.
