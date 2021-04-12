YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YASKY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $107.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 1.47. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.65.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $875.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.10 million. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

