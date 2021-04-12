Ycash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61,039.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $61,039.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.18 or 0.00365455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00190572 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005960 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,018,206 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.