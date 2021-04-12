Yearn Secure (YSEC) One Day Volume Tops $264,383.00

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $3.12 million and $264,383.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be purchased for about $5.39 or 0.00008986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00053881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00086164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00641905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00041522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034504 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,795 coins. Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

