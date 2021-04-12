YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on YETI in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. YETI has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,142 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

