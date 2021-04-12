YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.11

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.11 and last traded at $80.77, with a volume of 24595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,264 shares of company stock worth $4,897,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in YETI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,903,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 885,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,621,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in YETI by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 882,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

