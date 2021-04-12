YFValue Price Down 29% This Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00055278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00671612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00035855 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

