yieldwatch Price Hits $1.47 on Top Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002450 BTC on exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and $1.13 million worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00281677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.94 or 0.00709547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,512.94 or 0.99138561 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.78 or 0.00994127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

