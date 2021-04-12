YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $803,753.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00677089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00087762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042932 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

