yOUcash (YOUC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,797.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $65.98 million and approximately $8,797.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00675002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00087710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00042831 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,543,329 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

