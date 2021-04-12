YOYOW (YOYOW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $988,571.00

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. YOYOW has a market cap of $23.53 million and $988,571.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YOYOW has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOYOW coin can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00684045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00088631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00036040 BTC.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW is a coin. It was first traded on August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,042,782,596 coins and its circulating supply is 494,983,126 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

YOYOW Coin Trading

