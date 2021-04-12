Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $114.96 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $114.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.