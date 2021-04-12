Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Yum! Brands traded as high as $115.94 and last traded at $115.94, with a volume of 3674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.89.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 15,820.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

