Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.89.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock opened at $114.96 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,437,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.