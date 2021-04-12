YUSRA One Day Volume Tops $50,766.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. YUSRA has a total market cap of $15.93 million and $50,766.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00273945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.00696776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,976.41 or 0.99689629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.46 or 0.00954832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018038 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,792,253 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

