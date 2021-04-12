Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.43. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.05. 136,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,817. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

