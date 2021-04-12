Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.46. 570,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

