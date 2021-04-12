Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report $63.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $75.34 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $117.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $312.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.26 million to $322.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $448.27 million, with estimates ranging from $421.09 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHR. B. Riley raised their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 82,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $260.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

