Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. CGI posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB opened at $84.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

