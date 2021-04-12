Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.07. CSX reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.61. 2,243,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

