Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.07. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

NYSE:F traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.44. 794,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,564,469. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of -310.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

