Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $88.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

