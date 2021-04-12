Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 billion and the lowest is $8.10 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $30.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 billion to $30.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.07 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $122.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $122.05. The company has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.