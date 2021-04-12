Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

