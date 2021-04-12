Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.90 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $34.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

NYSE PM opened at $91.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,746,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.