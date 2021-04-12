Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,044 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 89.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,506. The firm has a market cap of $393.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

