Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Strategic Education stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

