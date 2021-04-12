Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Translate Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Translate Bio.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

