Zacks: Analysts Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will post sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 589,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $84.94 on Monday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

