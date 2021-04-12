Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will announce $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the highest is $4.27 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $18.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $20.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $24.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vipshop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,062,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

