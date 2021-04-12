Zacks: Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $512.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to post $512.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.20 million to $535.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $498.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.